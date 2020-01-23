Chancellor Sajid Javid seeks to reassure business about Brexit

The Chancellor has tried to reassure British companies that the UK will remain closely aligned with the EU after Brexit and won’t diverge from its rules and standards unless “it [is] in the interests of British businesses”.

Speaking at a business leaders lunch in Davos, Sajid Javid insisted it would be “democratically wrong and economically not in our interest” to automatically adopt future changes to EU regulations.

“We are leaving the EU, the single market and the customs union,” Javid said.

“And we are doing that so we can have control of our rules and laws”.

But the Chancellor promised “we won’t diverge for the sake of it”.

This matters because the government has pledged to protect the trade that currently flows between the UK and the EU post-Brexit by negotiating a “deep, comprehensive free trade agreement” with the European Union in the coming months.