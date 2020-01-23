Dog-sitter who claimed to have lost five dogs left in her care is banned from keeping the animals

Louise Lawford (left) leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Court. Credit: PA

A dog-sitter who claimed to have “lost” five dogs left in her care last summer has been banned from keeping the animals for five years. Louise Lawford, who ran the now defunct dog-boarding firm Pawford Paws in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, admitted an animal welfare offence and three business licensing breaches . Mrs Lawford, of Flackwood Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to four charges in total after a prosecution brought by Birmingham City Council. The investigation was triggered after five dogs left in MrsLawford's care allegedly went missing while while walking in Hopwas Woods, near Tamworth, Staffordshire. Missing pets Pablo, Maggie, Charlie, Ralph and Jack became known as the “Tamworth Five”, as their owners appealed for information.

Dog owners April Lock, Rebecca Parsons and Liz and Jim Egan Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

A further five charges relating to that alleged incident had been withdrawn, the court heard. Explaining why, Jonathan Barker, prosecuting, said they had been “predicated on the defendant’s own explanation that the dogs were lost as she took them for a walk”. “That’s an explanation that the prosecution simply do not accept,” he added. Mr Barker said that none of the missing dogs - who were chipped - had ever been returned to their owners and their fate remained a mystery. Mrs Lawford sat, with her head bowed, in the dock on Thursday, for what district judge Joanna Dickens called “a very strange case”. The 48-year-old, who owns a rescue Labrador, pleaded guilty to boarding more than the maximum number of three small dogs allowed at her kennels between June 18 and June 23 last year. She also admitted boarding dogs from different households without written consent from their owners, and without ensuring dogs were vaccinated, flea-treated and wormed, over the same period. Mrs Lawford further pleaded guilty to failing to seek veterinary treatment for a West Highland Terrier, named Charlie, after he developed a skin infection on his muzzle, while under her care. The court was told that her council licence was revoked last year.

The owners were in the public gallery for the hearing Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA