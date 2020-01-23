East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Men surrounded by a swarm of desert locusts in Kenya. Credit: AP

The most serious outbreak of desert locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa. It comes after an "extremely dangerous increase" in locust swarm activity was reported by officials in Kenya this week. Authorities confirmed the insects continue to pose an unprecedented threat to food security as the insects fly together by the millions and are devouring crops and forcing people in some areas to wade through them. The locust swarms hang like shimmering dark clouds on the horizon in some places.

One swarm measured 37 miles long by 25 miles wide in the north-east of the country, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said in a statement. "A typical desert locust swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometre," it said. "Swarms migrate with the wind and can cover 100 to 150 kilometres in a day. "An average swarm can destroy as much food crops in a day as is sufficient to feed 2,500 people." The outbreak of desert locusts, considered the most dangerous locust species, has affected parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, as well as Kenya, and the IGAD warned that parts of South Sudan and Uganda could be next.

Locusts are roughly the length of a finger Credit: Patrick Ngugi/AP