Experts to decide if coronavirus is international emergency as Wuhan is closed down

Experts will meet again on Thursday to decide whether to declare an international public health emergency over China’s coronavirus, which has killed more than a dozen people in the country and closed down the city where it is thought to have originated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was expected to make the decision on Wednesday but said it needed more information, describing the emergence of the disease as an “evolving and complex situation”.

Officials say at least 444 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in China’s Hubei province, where at least 17 people have died.

Hubei’s capital city Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million people, has essentially been shut down in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.

Chinese state media said Wuhan had its train stations and airport closed, while ferries and long-distance buses were also stopped.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” Gauden Galea, the WHO’s representative in China, told The Associated Press.

“It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work.”

The People’s Daily newspaper also reported Hong Kong had its first confirmed case of the illness.