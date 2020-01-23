Four people being tested in Scotland for suspected coronavirus after travelling from China

Four people in Scotland are being tested for the suspected new coronavirus, the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh has said. Credit: AP

Four people in Scotland are being tested for the suspected new coronavirus, the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh has said. Three of the suspected cases are in Edinburgh while the other is in Glasgow. All four of the patients travelled to Scotland from Wuhan - the Chinese city where the virus is thought to have originated - in the past two weeks and were showing symptoms of respiratory problems, a key indicator of the virus. Tests are being carried out on the patients but none have been confirmed as having the new coronavirus.

Professor Jurgen Haas, of the University of Edinburgh, said he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK. Professor Haas said the cases emerged overnight, adding: "The situation will be pretty similar in pretty much all UK cities with a large number of Chinese students. "It's not too surprising. My suspicious is that there will probably be many more cases in many other cities in the UK. None of the cases I know of have been confirmed." Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was being closely monitored, adding: "I should say, that the risk to the public here in Scotland - and indeed the UK - is currently classified as low but that is kept under review."

Nicola Sturgeon said she was monitoring the situation closely. Credit: PA

She added: "Health Protection Scotland are liaising with NHS boards and are currently in daily contact with Public Health England, we’re also liaising daily with colleagues in the UK Department of Health – we’re also paying very close attention to the advice and the decisions that come from the World Health Organisation.” "Advanced monitoring measures are being put in place for flights between Wuhan City and Heathrow, that will involve each flight being met by a port health team who will check for coronavirus and provide information to all passengers. "We’re currently considering whether there is any further information that could be provided at Scottish airports. "This is an evolving situation which we will monitor extremely closely and the Health Secretary and I will make sure that Parliament is updated in the days and weeks to come.”

A biohazard waste bin is wheeled out from a hospital in Wuhan. Credit: AP

UK authorities had increased screening checks at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday for the three flights a week which enter the country from Wuhan. Wuhan, in the eastern Chinese province of Hubei, has since been put on a travel lockdown, with no trains, flights or long-journey bus trips leaving or entering the city where the new coronavirus is thought to have originated. Other cities in the Hubei province have also been placed on lockdown as Chinese authorities attempt to halt the spread of the virus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier delivered a statement to the House of Commons, saying the UK was "well prepared" to deal with the threat of the new deadly disease.

Matt Hancock said the UK was 'well prepared' to deal with the new coronavirus.

In a Commons statement, he told MPs: "The chief medical officer has revised the risk to the UK population from 'very low' to 'low' and has concluded that while there is an increased likelihood that cases may arise in this country, we are well prepared and well equipped to deal with them." He added symptoms of the coronavirus do not typically appear until five to seven days, and sometimes up to 14 days after a person has been infected, making the task more difficult for experts to detect. So far, 17 people have died and 571 are known to have contracted the disease.

Authorities in Wuhan patrol outside the city's main train station

It is believed the coronavirus originated at an animal food market in Wuhan, and is now possibly mutating and can spread from human-to-human. There have been confirmed cases in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Macao and South Korea. The disease has spread to 21 of China's 23 provinces, with only Gansu and Inner Mongolia with no reported cases. University lecturer Michael Pattison, who has lived in Wuhan for 15 years, said the clampdown on travel has had a huge impact on people in the city.

British university lecturer living in Wuhan explains the impact of the travel ban