Government risks undermining net zero push without public support, poll finds

People are not aware of the changes that will be needed to cut the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, polling suggests.

Consumer watchdog Citizens Advice is warning the Government it risks “fatally undermining” the country’s ability to reach the net zero goal if it does not get public buy-in for the changes that need to be made.

More than four in five people (82%) say they back the commitment to cut greenhouse gas pollution to zero overall by mid century, polling for the organisation by Opinium suggests.

But only 38% are aware they will need to change the way their home is heated, with most houses in the UK needing to switch to low-carbon heating systems.

Less than half – 44% – of the 2,002 adults polled realise there will be a need to switch to electric cars, with the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel vehicles ending in 2040.

New technologies such as smart thermostats, electric car chargers and home battery storage will also become widespread, changing the way people use energy.

Most people who are aware they will have to make changes are happy to do so, but the majority say they would need advice or financial support, the survey suggests.