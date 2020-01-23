HBO Max makes royals cartoon as seen through the eyes of Prince George

A new cartoon series featuring the royal family as seen through the eyes of Prince George is to be launched on HBO Max.

The Prince is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account, which satirises the royals.

Janetti will be the voice of George in the series, while the young prince’s parents William and Kate will be voiced by Iwan Rheon and Lucy Punch.

Orlando Bloom will be the voice of Harry, with Condola Rashad as Meghan, Tom Hollander as both Philip and Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen and Frances De La Tour as the Queen.