Holidays: Bagging a Bargain Break - Tonight

CITY breaks have now overtaken beach vacations as the number one holiday for Brits, ITV’s Tonight Programme has heard. The onset of cheap flights have nudged fly and flop beach holidays off the top spot, according to Jill Starley-Grainger, of JetSetJourneys.com

“People are taking city breaks, and combining it with a bit of countryside or beach. And, so destinations that combine both are really popular." – Jill Starley-Grainer

Intrepid traveller Matt Jennings spends hours online looking for cheap flights. Recently, he travelled to Spain for less than £50 return – just to deliver Christmas presents to his parents who are wintering there. It was just as cheap as paying the postage on the presents! John and Irene Hays, who run the High Street’s biggest travel agent Hays Travel, tell the programme some of the best budget deals this year.

Thomas Cook’s High Street chain was bought up by Hays Travel.

“Surprisingly Bulgaria’s really popular at the moment and incredibly good value for money.” – Irene Hays, Hays Travel

In the programme, Tonight Reporter Helen Skelton explains that she is facing the prospect of more expensive holidays. Her eldest son has started school now so her summer holiday is going to have to be during the most expensive time of the year - school holidays. In a TV Challenge, she takes on Tonight viewer Steve Hession to see who can find the best value holiday in 60 minutes.

Steve manages to get a two week all-inclusive holiday in Tenerife for him, his wife and two daughters for little over £3,000. The best Helen could do was get a £7,000 self catering holiday in Majorca in the same timescale. Helen also looks at how to avoid expensive holiday pitfalls. Angus Kennedy ended up losing £3,000 when booking a holiday villa through a scam website.

The Kennedys only found out they were scammed when they arrived at the villa. Credit: Angus Kennedy

Which? Travel Editor Rory Boland says it’s one of the biggest scams around. Doing what’s called a reverse image search can help you avoid it, he adds. The expert also gives advice on how to avoid those hidden car rental costs after we visit the case of Stephen Onions and partner Jeannie Reynolds. They were hit with a 500 euro fine after they had to leave their broken down hire car at their hotel or miss their flight. You can catch 'Holidays: Bagging a Bargain Break' on ITV on Thursday 23rd January at 7:30pm.