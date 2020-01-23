'Be warned, we are watching': Myanmar's leaders put on notice by UN's top court

ICJ – The International Court of Justice at the Hague has just put Myanmar’s leaders on notice. And that includes Aung San Suu Kyi.

Today’s ruling effectively means: be warned, we are watching you.

The United Nation’s highest court has ordered the Myanmar government to “take all measures” to protect its Rohingya people, who “remain at serious risk of genocide.”

In 2017, more than 700,000 Muslim Rohingya were forced, by a clearance campaign spearheaded by the Myanmar army, to flee the country and take refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

An estimated 600,000 Rohingya remained in Myanmar and by ordering the government there to take “provisional measures” to protect them, the UN court is issuing a restraining order.

The ruling is a rejection of Aung San Suu Kyi’s defence of her country.

During a three-day hearing at the Hague last month she appeared in court as Myanmar’s defender-in-chief.