‘I was trying to get him off me’, Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra tells Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra has confronted Harvey Weinstein from a New York witness box, her voice quivering as she recounted a rape accusation she kept largely private for decades. “I was punching him. "I was kicking him. "I was just trying to get him off of me," Ms Sciorra told the jury, alleging that Weinstein pushed his way into her apartment and pinned her on a bed in the early 1990s. She said he overpowered her, seizing her hands and holding them over her head, and raped her. “I didn’t have very much fight left inside me,” Sciorra said.

“My body shut down. “It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. “I didn’t even know what was happening. “It was like a seizure or something.” When she ran into Weinstein about a month later and confronted him about what had happened, he said: “That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say”, she told the court. Then, she said, he leaned toward her and said menacingly: “This remains between you and I. “I thought he was going to hit me right there,” Sciorra said.

