Iguanas 'stunned' by chilly temperatures in Florida fall from trees

Temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida that stunned iguanas are starting to fall from the treetops.

Footage from Dania Beach, Florida shows a number of the reptiles lying flat on their backs on the floor having fallen from the treetops.

Low temperatures stun the scaly creatures - dislodging them from their leafy perch and causing them to drop to the ground.

The lizards are cold blooded, meaning their muscle activity depends on chemical reactions which run quickly when it is hot and slowly when it is cold.

The recent cold weather has left them sluggish and immobile, causing them to fall from trees.