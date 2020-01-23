Charles laments for victims of human hatred as Israel visit begins

The Prince of Wales views a reconstructed synagogue on a tour of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales acknowledged hate is still a problem for humanity, as he began a visit to Israel ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops. Charles met Holocaust survivors on the opening day of his visit and will later visit occupied territories in Palestine. He also viewed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls and visited a reconstructed synagogue on a visit to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, as well as meeting with Israel’s president.

The Prince of Wales speaks with George Shefi (left) and Marta Wise (second left) at a reception for British Holocaust survivors at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem Credit: Frank Augstein/AP

The prince has been invited to the major event by Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin and has met the statesman as he begins his two-day visit to the holy land.

Prince Charles meets Holocaust survivors Marta Wise, a survivor of Auschwitz, and George Shefi, who was sent to England with the Kindertransport. Credit: Clarence House / Twitter

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has invited Charles to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Charles will also visit Bethlehem and sit down for talks with Mr Abbas.

The Prince of Wales with dignitaries at the Shrine Of The Book. Credit: PA

Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the princes’ deputy private secretary, said about the World Holocaust Forum: “The prince is honoured to be among the small number of international leaders who have been invited to address the event and have the opportunity on behalf of the United Kingdom to honour the memory of all those who were lost in the Holocaust.”

A view of the Dead Sea Scrolls, during a visit by Charles. Credit: PA

Charles’ visit has added significance as the Queen has never made an official visit to Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories during her 67-year reign. The ministerial jet Voyager is believed to be undergoing scheduled maintenance and Charles has travelled by chartered plane to the Middle East.

The Prince of Wales with Israel Museum board chairman Isaac Molho (left) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Credit: PA

Prince Charles during his tour of the Israel Museum. Credit: Clarence House / Twitter

The heir to the throne’s forthcoming visit will follow one made by his son the Duke of Cambridge who toured Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018. Charles has travelled to Jerusalem to attend the funerals of President Shimon Peres in 2016 and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

A visit to the Shrine Of The Book. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales with President Reuven Rivlin at his official residence in Jerusalem. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales plants a tree. Credit: PA

Charles greets guests at a reception for British Holocaust survivors. Credit: AP