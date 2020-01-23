Leo Varadkar willing to support a Fianna Fail minority government

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is willing to enter a confidence-and-supply arrangement with Fianna Fail but has ruled out going into a coalition with Sinn Fein. The Fine Gael leader said he would be open to working with a minority Fianna Fail government if his party failed to secure enough votes in Ireland’s February 8 General Election. During the first televised head-to-head debate of the campaign, Mr Varadkar said he would be willing to enter into a coalition with any party except Sinn Fein. Wednesday night featured the first debate with Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin.

During a number of heated exchanges, Mr Martin focused on Fine Gael’s record in government over the last nine years, highlighting the party’s failure in housing and health. The debate came with Mr Martin moving to capitalise on positive recent opinion polls indicating a change of administration could be on the cards. “Fine Gael wants to be in government and we have shown we can work with other parties,” Mr Varadkar said during the debate. “We have shown we can put governments together. My preference is to form a coalition.”

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin at Virgin Media One studios, Dublin as the leaders of the two main parties in the Irish General Election go head to head in a television debate Credit: Brian Lawless/PA).

Mr Martin accused Mr Varadkar of failing to be grown-up. “There are more personal attacks on me than on Fianna Fail policies,” Mr Martin said. “We believe there is a need for a new government.” He added: “Our country needs a new government that will put aside the obsession with party politics. “I am looking forward to talking about real change.” Mr Varadkar took a break from campaigning around the country to prepare for the live debate.

He leads the largest party in Ireland and a minority coalition Government. Asked about the impression Fine Gael lacked empathy and understanding, Mr Varadkar said he cared deeply about the country. “I know people say that about my party and about me but I care deeply about our country and the problems we face. I maybe can’t put it into words as good as my opponent does but I do it in action,” he said. “I show the fact I care through the work I do. “I absolutely acknowledge we haven’t done enough so I can do more and reduce income tax. “We have started to make plans that make a difference. “There are 21,000 families sitting around a dinner table in houses that didn’t exist in the last number of years.”

Mary Lou McDonald speaking at Sinn Fein’s general election candidate launch Credit: Niall Carson/PA