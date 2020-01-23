New ‘Jack’s Law’ legal right to paid parental bereavement leave announced

Parents who suffer the loss of a child under the age of 18 will be entitled to two weeks’ statutory paid leave from work, the Government has announced.

The new legal right, coming into force from April, is the most generous offer on parental bereavement pay and leave in the world, said ministers.

The regulations will be known as Jack’s Law, in memory of Jack Herd, whose mother Lucy has been campaigning on the issue since her 23-month-old son Jack drowned in a pond in 2010.

She found out the law only allowed Jack’s father three days off work to grieve, one of which had to be the funeral.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “There can be few worse experiences in life than the loss of a child and I am proud that this Government is delivering Jack’s Law, making us the first country in the word to do so.

“When it takes effect, Jack’s Law will be a fitting testament to the tireless efforts of Lucy Herd, alongside many charities, to give parents greater support.”