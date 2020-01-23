North Yorkshire community clubs together to replace 93-year-old's stolen life savings

Pensioner Nancy Liddle was left distraught when she discovered her life savings had been stolen from her home in Whitby, North Yorkshire.

A widow with no family, the 93-year-old had withdrawn around £3,000 in cash to pay for her own funeral.

But when she found the money was missing she "sat and I really cried for a long time," she told ITV News.

"I sat on the settee and I couldn't believe it.

"I kept saying: 'That money, all I worked for'."