Parents ‘more concerned about pupil happiness than test results’

Parents would rather primary schools were judged on pupils’ happiness than test results, according to new research. It suggests that instilling a love of learning, and child well-being are more important to mothers and fathers than how well youngsters perform in government assessments. The report, based on a survey of more than 2,000 parents, also finds that many do not choose primary schools for their children using test results. Instead, they are more likely to rely on their own gut feeling when visiting a school, and recommendations from other parents.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The More Than A Score campaign group, which commissioned the poll, said the findings show the education system should focus on developing skills and cultivating a love of learning in children rather than “cramming them with facts”. Under the current system, pupils at state primaries in England undergo a number of tests and checks, with a focus on maths and English. Ministers have argued that these assessments help to ensure that children are grasping the basics and making good progress in the three Rs. But the new survey suggests that parents believe that reports from teachers (48%) and seeing their child’s school work for themselves (35%) give more accurate information about a youngster’s progress than results of tests set by the Government (9%).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those questioned said pupils’ happiness should be used to measure how well a primary school is performing, while the same proportion (63%) thought that children’s progress in a range of subjects should be taken into account. Some 61% said teaching that inspires a love of learning should be used to measure school performance. Just 12% thought that tests taken by children under exam conditions should be used to assess how well a school is doing, with 29% saying testing not carried out under exam conditions should be taken into consideration. The survey also asked parents what factors they took into consideration when choosing a primary school for their child. More than seven in 10 (72%) said that how they felt when visiting a school would influence their decision, while 77% said teachers who care about their pupils and inspire them to learn would sway them. More than half (53%) said they were influenced by Ofsted ratings, and 62% took account of good recommendations from other parents. One in four (25%) said they were influenced by good results in tests set by the Government.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.