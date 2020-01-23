Three US firefighters die in Australia as water tanker plane crashes

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said.

The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of New South Wales (NSW).

The state’s Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her condolences to the families of the three crew members, who were flown in as part of an international assistance effort to fight the devastating wildfires.

“Our thoughts & heartfelt condolences are with their families & the tight knit firefighting community,” Ms Berejiklian tweeted.