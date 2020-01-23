Trump impeachment: Legal experts say a crime is not required

President Donald Trump’s defence against impeachment relies in part on arguments made in the precedent-setting trial of President Andrew Johnson more than 150 years ago: that impeachment requires a crime. But most legal scholars disagree, including a law professor called by Republicans in the House investigation to argue against impeaching Mr Trump. A lawyer for Johnson argued in his opening statement to the Senate that Johnson could not be removed from office because he was not guilty of a crime. Johnson was acquitted by a single vote. One of Mr Trump’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz says that same argument — that impeachment requires “criminal-like conduct” — will be central to the constitutional defence he will make on the president’s behalf. The idea may be attractive to Republicans seeking a legal basis to acquit Mr Trump of having abused his power and obstructing Congress.

President Donald Trump, whose legal team argues he can not be impeached without having clearly committed a crime Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

But legal scholars dispute the idea that the Founding Fathers ever intended for impeachable offences to require proof of a crime. And historians are equally doubtful that the argument from Johnson’s lawyer, Benjamin Robbins Curtis, can be credited with securing Johnson’s narrow acquittal. “This is a way in which history is weaponised and distorted in order to give these kinds of arguments heft,” said Rachel Shelden, a Penn State University history professor and Civil War-era expert. “It’s a way of trying to promote an understanding of the Johnson impeachment that is false, based on what historians now believe.” At issue is the Constitution’s standard for impeachment: “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours”. Down the years, the threshold has been understood to encompass actual crimes — judges have been impeached for sex abuse and soliciting bribes, among other offences — but also non-criminal misconduct such as being drunk on the bench or favouritism in the appointment of bankruptcy receivers. Johnson was impeached over accusations he violated the Tenure of Office Act, which barred presidents from firing certain officials without Senate approval, over his removal of War Secretary Edwin Stanton.

An artist’s sketch depicting impeachment manager, Representative Adam Schiff, speaking at the impeachment trial on Wednesday Credit: Dana Verkouteren/AP