UK Weather Forecast: Mostly dry and cloudy, rain in the far northwest

With the exception of some rain across NW Scotland, the rest of today will be mostly dry and cloudy with mist/hill fog lingering in places. A little brightness this afternoon, mainly across NE England, Eastern parts of Scotland and perhaps the far SW and far SE of England.

Tonight rain across the far NW will sink south. Clearer skies and a few showers following into Northern Scotland with temperatures dropping away here. Elsewhere low cloud with mist and patchy fog.