US turns down Anne Sacoolas extradition request following Harry Dunn death crash charge

The US has turned down an extradition request for the American woman charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

The Home Office submitted an extradition request for Sacoolas earlier this month, after she was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving in December.

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

On Thursday night, Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for Mr Dunn's family said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request.

Mr Seiger said the family's constituency MP Andrea Leadsom informed them of the news.

Ms Leadsom is due to meet the US ambassador Woody Johnson in London on Friday to discuss the case.

Mr Seiger said the family were taking time to process the news and would be reacting fully on Friday morning.

Previously the US Department for State has said it has always been their position that Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity, stating that a request to extradite somebody with immunity would be an abuse.