Air-cleaning buses to be deployed in six more English regions

Buses that filter air pollution are to be rolled out to six more towns and cities in England.

Transport firm Go-Ahead’s Air Filtering Buses have three fans on the roof that strip pollutant particles from the air as they drive.

Each single-decker has three fans on the roof that suck ultra-fine particles and dirt into filters.

A trial of the technology in Southampton last year saw as much as 65g of pollutants – equivalent to the weight of a tennis ball – removed from the air in a 100-day period, Go-Ahead said.