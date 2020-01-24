Charles arrives in Bethlehem during historic Palestinian visit

The Prince of Wales began an historic first visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by touring Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ.

Charles arrived in Manger Square, the old Ottoman marketplace in the centre of the settlement, and was barely visible surrounded by police officers and a large entourage of dignitaries.

His visit to Bethlehem was not announced in advance and he appeared at ease despite the crowd around him as he walked into the Mosque of Omar.