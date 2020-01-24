Drone films diggers building new hospital in China to treat coronavirus patients

Chinese authorities are building a new 1,000-bed hospital specifically designed for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus. Drone footage shows dozens of diggers working on a site in Wuhan - a city of 11 million people where the virus is thought to have originated.

The pre-fabricated 270,000-square foot hospital is scheduled for completion by February 3 and is modelled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just six days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus which spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people.

Dozens of workers are also at the building site in Wuhan, all wearing face masks. Credit: CCTV

Footage from the new building site in Wuhan shows lines of lorries and dozens of workers at site all wearing face masks as a precaution to stop the spread of the disease. Wuhan is one of several cities in China which have been put on lockdown, as normally bustling streets and public spaces remain eerily quiet. It remains to be seen how long the travel restrictions will remain in place.

