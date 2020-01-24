- ITV Report
Drone films diggers building new hospital in China to treat coronavirus patients
Chinese authorities are building a new 1,000-bed hospital specifically designed for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus.
Drone footage shows dozens of diggers working on a site in Wuhan - a city of 11 million people where the virus is thought to have originated.
The pre-fabricated 270,000-square foot hospital is scheduled for completion by February 3 and is modelled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing.
The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just six days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus which spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people.
Footage from the new building site in Wuhan shows lines of lorries and dozens of workers at site all wearing face masks as a precaution to stop the spread of the disease.
Wuhan is one of several cities in China which have been put on lockdown, as normally bustling streets and public spaces remain eerily quiet. It remains to be seen how long the travel restrictions will remain in place.
Hospitals in Wuhan have struggled to deal with the increased number of patients and a lack of supplies.
Videos circulating on social media show dozens of people in masks lining up and waiting to be checked by health officials.
So far, 26 people have died and more than 800 others have contracted the new coronavirus.