From Disneyland to Forbidden City, the China tourist attractions closed following coronavirus outbreak
Some of China's largest tourist attractions, including Disneyland and The Great Wall, have been closed to the public, as concerns continue to rise over the coronavirus.
The drastic moves come as hundreds of millions of people have travelled in recent days across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.
Wuhan, a city with a population of 11 million people, is thought to be the epicentre of the outbreak and is one of many cities which has restricted plane, train and bus travel.
Twenty-six people have died and there have been 870 cases confirmed of the new virus.
As it stands at least 10 cities have been shutdown across China, affecting a combined total of more than 33 million.
Several tourist attractions across China have announced refunds, cut capacity or cancelled activities following the coronavirus outbreak.
In the capital, Beijing, officials cancelled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, a staple of holiday celebrations, to help control the spread of the virus.
The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing which is now a museum, announced it will close indefinitely from Saturday January 25.
The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda are also not open to visitors.
Shanghai Disneyland said it would also shut for an indefinite period "to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast".
The Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area has dropped its visitor capacity from 36,000 to 22,000. All visitors will also need to have their temperatures checked and those with abnormal readings will be refused entry.
The Women's Olympics football qualifiers scheduled for February 3-9 in Wuhan has been moved to the eastern city of Nanjing.
China has ordered sterilisation and ventilation at airports and bus stations, as well as inside planes and trains, while travellers are being screened for fever.
Countries across the world have begun screening travellers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.
Health authorities are urging people to wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, get plenty of fresh air and wear a mask if they have a cough.
