From Disneyland to Forbidden City, the China tourist attractions closed following coronavirus outbreak

From temples to Disneyland, some of China's biggest tourist attractions and landmarks have shut following the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: AP

Some of China's largest tourist attractions, including Disneyland and The Great Wall, have been closed to the public, as concerns continue to rise over the coronavirus. The drastic moves come as hundreds of millions of people have travelled in recent days across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday. Wuhan, a city with a population of 11 million people, is thought to be the epicentre of the outbreak and is one of many cities which has restricted plane, train and bus travel. Twenty-six people have died and there have been 870 cases confirmed of the new virus.

Shanghai Disneyland said it would shut for an indefinite period. Credit: AP

As it stands at least 10 cities have been shutdown across China, affecting a combined total of more than 33 million. Several tourist attractions across China have announced refunds, cut capacity or cancelled activities following the coronavirus outbreak. In the capital, Beijing, officials cancelled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, a staple of holiday celebrations, to help control the spread of the virus.

The Great Wall of China has closed as public health concerns rise over coronavirus. Credit: AP

The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing which is now a museum, announced it will close indefinitely from Saturday January 25. The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda are also not open to visitors. Shanghai Disneyland said it would also shut for an indefinite period "to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast". The Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area has dropped its visitor capacity from 36,000 to 22,000. All visitors will also need to have their temperatures checked and those with abnormal readings will be refused entry.

The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing which is now a museum, announced it will close indefinitely. Credit: AP

The Women's Olympics football qualifiers scheduled for February 3-9 in Wuhan has been moved to the eastern city of Nanjing. China has ordered sterilisation and ventilation at airports and bus stations, as well as inside planes and trains, while travellers are being screened for fever.

The Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower has cut its visitor capacity. Credit: AP

Countries across the world have begun screening travellers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia. Health authorities are urging people to wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, get plenty of fresh air and wear a mask if they have a cough.