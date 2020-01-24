Coronavirus death toll hits 25 as three cities shut down

The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 25 with 830 cases confirmed, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday. The update also confirmed the first death outside the central province of Hubei, where the virus is thought to have originated. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms on his return from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and has been the epicentre of the outbreak, first detected last month. The revised death toll came a day after Chinese authorities moved to lock down at least three cities with a combined population of more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus, which has spread to other parts of the world during the busy Lunar New Year travel period. The open-ended lockdowns are unmatched in size, embracing more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago put together. The train station and airport in Wuhan were shut down, with ferry, subway and bus services also halted.

A worker hoses down garbage bins outside the closed Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on Thursday Credit: Chinatopix/AP

Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in the city of 11 million were eerily quiet. Police checked all incoming vehicles but did not close off the roads. Authorities announced similar measures would take effect Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theatres, internet cafes and other entertainment centres were also ordered closed. In the capital, Beijing, officials cancelled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of holiday celebrations, to help control the spread of the virus.

Passengers wear protective face masks as they ride the subway in Hong Kong on Thursday as a protection against the virus Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced it would close indefinitely on Saturday. Many countries have begun screening travellers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Thursday decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. Such a declaration can bring more money and other resources to fight a threat but can also trigger economically damaging restrictions on trade and travel in the affected countries, making the decision politically fraught. The decision “should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not think the situation is serious or that we’re not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “WHO is following this outbreak every minute of every day.”

