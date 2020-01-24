Coronavirus reaches Europe as France confirms three cases

France has announced three cases of coronavirus, the deadly new virus from China. Authorities said all three people had travelled to China. Two of them belonged to the same family. They were the first cases registered in Europe. Health minister Agnes Buzyn said she expects more cases. “We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the frontiers. In reality, it’s not possible,” she said

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a train station, in Hong Kong Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Earlier, Ms Buzyn said speed in diagnosing new cases will be essential in slowing the spread of the virus. She said she believes that one reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is that it has developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose those ill with the virus. “You have to treat an epidemic as you would a fire, that’s to say find the source very quickly,” she said.

The virus has killed at least 26 people in China Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP