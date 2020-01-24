'Highly likely' coronavirus will reach UK as nine await test results

Nine people in the UK are awaiting test results for the coronavirus.

Nine people in the UK are awaiting test results for the coronavirus, as Public Health England (PHE) said it was "highly likely" there would be cases in the UK. Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director at PHE, said it is still “early days” in the course of the virus, but stressed that most of those affected abroad are making a good recovery. But he said it was “highly likely” that cases would be seen in the UK. Fourteen people so far have been tested for the disease in the UK, with five negative results.

Screening is carried out at a train station in Beijing. Credit: AP

The Scottish government confirmed on Thursday that five people who travelled from Wuhan - the Chinese city where the virus is thought to have originated - were showing symptoms of respiratory problems, a key indicator of the virus, were being tested. Meanwhile, a patient was confirmed as being tested to rule out coronavirus at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital. So far, 26 people have died and there have been 870 cases confirmed. Cases have been reported in the US, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong. The suspected cases across the UK come after infections expert Professor Jurgen Haas Prof Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said he believes there will probably be similar cases in "many other cities" in the UK. "The situation will be pretty similar in pretty much all UK cities with a large number of Chinese students," he said. "It's not too surprising. My suspicion is that there will probably be many more cases in many other cities in the UK. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was being closely monitored, adding: "I should say, that the risk to the public here in Scotland - and indeed the UK - is currently classified as low but that is kept under review."

People in China wear face masks while waiting for a train in Beijing. Credit: AP

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivered a statement to the House of Commons, saying the UK was "well prepared" to deal with the threat of the new deadly disease. Cities across China remain on lockdown as the death toll for the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 26, the country's national health commission has said. The update also confirmed that there has been the first recorded death outside the province of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have originated. The total number of infected people now stands at 830 people. As it stands, at least 10 cities have been shutdown across China, with a combined total of more than 33 million. Wuhan, a city with a population of 11 million people, is thought to be the epicentre of the outbreak and is one of the many cities which has restricted plane, train and bus travel. Restrictions have come at a busy time of year for China as people typically move around to celebrate the Luna New Year.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK was 'well prepared' to deal with the coronavirus.

The open-ended lockdowns are unmatched in size, embracing more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago put together. The train station and airport in Wuhan were shut down, with ferry, subway and bus services also halted. Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in the city were eerily quiet. In the capital, Beijing, officials cancelled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of holiday celebrations, to help control the spread of the virus. Many countries have begun screening travellers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Thursday decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. Such a declaration can bring more money and other resources to fight a threat but can also trigger economically damaging restrictions on trade and travel in the affected countries, making the decision politically fraught.

What is coronavirus?