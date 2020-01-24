'Deal of the century?': Donald Trump set to unveil peace plan ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu meeting

Next Tuesday - as their respective legislatures debate their alleged crimes or misdemeanours - Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu will be trying to look statesman-like at the White House.

They will reflect on the peace plan that will probably have been made public by the Trump administration a day or two earlier.

No doubt there will be lots of eulogising and talk of "historic" opportunities.

For both leaders the hullabaloo will be a welcome distraction.

The Senate will continue to consider Mr Trump’s impeachment.

The Knesset will continue to consider the implications of charges of bribery faced by Mr Netanyahu.