Elephants escape from circus to 'play in the snow'

Two female elephants made quite the impression in Russia's third-largest city after they skipped out on the circus to play in the snow.

Karla and Ranni stunned residents of Yekaterinburg as they wandered round busy streets and rolled around in snowfall.

A group of men attempted to bring them back, but Ranni was particularly resistant to return to the circus.

A local took a video of a man attempting to guide one of the elephants by the trunk, but instead the elephant calmly marched on ahead, pushing the man along slippery ice.