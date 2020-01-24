Extradition refusal in Harry Dunn case denial of justice, Home Office says

The Home Office has described the US Secretary of State’s decision to reject an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of Harry Dunn as a “denial of justice”. The 19-year-old’s parents were informed of Mike Pompeo’s decision in a phone call with their constituency MP Andrea Leadsom on Thursday. In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Home Office said: “We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice. “We are urgently considering our options.” Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles Credit: David Mirzoeff

Mr Dunn’s family have said they are “not surprised” by the rejection, but added that it will “not be a battle the US government is going to win”. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing his death by dangerous driving, by the Crown Prosecution Service, in December. Mrs Sacoolas, 42, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. The Home Office submitted an extradition request for her, which the US described as highly inappropriate. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had previously said the chances of the suspect ever returning to the UK were very low. Mr Dunn’s family said they would react fully to the news on Friday morning, but said “the fight goes on” for justice for their son.

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton Credit: Family handout/PA