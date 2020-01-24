Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Six dead and several injured after shooting in Germany

Six people have been killed and several injured after a shooting in southwestern Germany. Credit: AP

The suspect was arrested after the attack in the town of Rot am See on Friday afternoon, police said.

Rudolf Biehlmaier, a police spokesman, told German broadcaster n-tv: "According to my information, there were six dead and several injured.

“We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker."

Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims, knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

In a statement, police said further information would be released at a news conference with prosecutors and local officials at 4.30pm.

Rot am See is located about 105 miles northwest of Munich.