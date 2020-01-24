Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to be fit for England's Euro 2020 campaign

Injured England strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will be fit for this summer’s European Championships, according to injury experts.

All the stats suggest both players will play again before the end of the Premier League season and the break could even benefit England.

Analyst Ben Dinnery from Premier Injuries says: “There are no guarantees whatsoever but the data strongly suggests they’ll both be fit.

“It’s likely they will get three to four competitive games before the end of the season which could actually stand England in good stead because by the start of the Euros they should be firing. Of course, it would have to be a smooth recovery, there can’t be any major setbacks.

“I look at it purely from a data standpoint, if someone is telling me a player could be out for six months but I’ve got the data to suggest there’s a silver lining on the cloud, I think it’s definitely worth sharing.”

In total, seven Premier League players have had the same hamstring surgery as Kane and even the slowest of their recoveries would give the England striker enough time to make the Euros.