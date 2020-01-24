'I don't know how she can live with herself': Harry Dunn's mother reacts after US refuses to extradite Anne Sacoolas

Harry Dunn's mother has said her family is now more determined than ever to find justice for her son after the US refused an extradition request for suspect Anne Sacoolas.

Speaking after a meeting with Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Charlotte Charles said: "She will come back, I don't care how long it takes, our fight for justice for Harry will not waiver our determination if anything, it is stronger now than it was before, if it's even possible."

She added: "She has to come back, I don't even know how she can live with herself and carry on with her life and drive."

"I don't understand that, she must be made of different stuff. But she has to come back one way or another," she said.

Her comments comes after the US secretary of state refused an extradition request, for the suspect charged with causing the death of the teenage motorcyclist by dangerous driving.