- ITV Report
-
'Wholly avoidable' death of week-old baby was result of hospital failures, inquest rules
The death of a baby just seven days after he was born was "wholly avoidable", a coroner has concluded.
Harry Richford was born by emergency Caesarean section at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on November 2, 2017.
The "much-desired and much-loved baby" died a week later.
Coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks said on Friday he found a number of errors with the care given to Harry and his mother Sarah Richford and found neglect contributed to Harry's death.
"They are grieving for a child they believe should not have died... I agree with them," he said.
"Mr and Mrs Richford were failed by the hospital, but more importantly, Harry was failed."
Handing down his conclusion at County Hall in Maidstone on Friday, Sutton-Mattocks found there was an inexperienced doctor in charge of the birth, and there was a failure to request support from a consultant earlier.
He said an expert had advised Harry should have been delivered within 30 minutes at 2am, but instead he was delivered 92 minutes later at 3.32am.
The East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Margate hospital, apologised over Harry's death.
"We are deeply sorry and wholeheartedly apologise," Medical Director Dr Paul Stevens said.
"(We) accept the coroner's conclusion and findings."
The BBC reported on Thursday that at least seven preventable baby deaths may have occurred in hospitals run by the Trust since 2016.
The East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest in England, running five hospitals and community clinics and serving a population of close to 700,000 people.