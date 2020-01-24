'Wholly avoidable' death of week-old baby was result of hospital failures, inquest rules

The death of a baby just seven days after he was born was "wholly avoidable", a coroner has concluded.

Harry Richford was born by emergency Caesarean section at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on November 2, 2017.

The "much-desired and much-loved baby" died a week later.

Coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks said on Friday he found a number of errors with the care given to Harry and his mother Sarah Richford and found neglect contributed to Harry's death.

"They are grieving for a child they believe should not have died... I agree with them," he said.

"Mr and Mrs Richford were failed by the hospital, but more importantly, Harry was failed."