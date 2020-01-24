Irish judge gives go-ahead for extradition of Essex lorry deaths suspect

A lorry driver wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex can be extradited from Ireland, a judge has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, from Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at the High Court in Dublin on Friday in relation to a European Arrest Warrant seeking his extradition to the UK.

The 23-year-old is wanted for his alleged role in transporting the trailer in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men, all Vietnamese nationals, were found on an industrial park in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of October 23.

The court previously heard Harrison is accused of 41 offences - 39 counts of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, one human trafficking offence, and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.