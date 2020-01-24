Met Office: Australian fires will help push CO2 levels to new highs in 2020

Australian wildfires will help push up carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere to new highs in 2020, the Met Office has said.

Its annual forecast for concentrations of the key greenhouse gas in the atmosphere predicts 2020 will see one of the highest annual increases in levels since records began more than 60 years ago.

This year levels of carbon dioxide are set to rise by 2.7 parts per million compared to 2019, averaging 414 parts per million in the atmosphere over the year – ever higher above pre-industrial levels of around 280 parts per million.

Levels are set to remain above 410 parts per million throughout the year for the first time, the Met Office said.

Human activities such as burning fossil fuels have been pushing up levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere every year since records began at Mauna Loa in Hawaii in 1958.