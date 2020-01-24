More x-ray scanners installed in prisons

X-ray scanners are due to be installed in 16 of the country’s “most challenging” jails.

Birmingham, Liverpool and Winchester will be the latest three prisons to receive the technology before it is rolled out to others later in the year.

The “cutting edge” scanners, specially developed for the Prison Service, can produce “instant images from inside the human body” and reveal internally concealed contraband like drugs, phones and weapons, in a level of detail not previously available, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Prisons with high volumes of remand prisoners, which the MoJ said pose the “greatest risk of smuggling”, are being prioritised.

Earlier this month an inspection report found violence had “markedly increased” at HMP Winchester, which has been the subject of a prison documentary, and more than half of the prisoners said it was easy to get drugs into the building.

A week later the watchdog found there had been dramatic improvements at HMP Liverpool, previously criticised as having some of the worst conditions ever seen by inspectors, but there were “still too many drugs entering the prison”.