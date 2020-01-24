National Trust warns 73% of special natural sites threatened by climate change

Almost three-quarters of special natural areas cared for by the National Trust are under threat from climate change, the charity has warned.

The trust has conducted its first climate audit of 101,000 hectares (250,000 acres) of priority habitat across England, Wales and Northern Ireland including rivers, fens, and saltmarshes.

It discovered that 73% of the land, ranging from upland oak woods to globally rare peatland, was considered to be sensitive or highly sensitive to increasingly turbulent weather events, rising seas and higher temperatures.

The trust is calling for immediate action to cut emissions, restore natural habitats and deliver benefits for people and wildlife, including banning peat for use in horticulture and increasing tree cover.

The call comes after the Government’s advisory Committee on Climate Change warned major changes in how the UK’s land is used are needed to ensure the country meets its legal goal to cut emissions to net zero by 2050.