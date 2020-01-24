New fears over where HS2 is going

The UK is building a railway which is heading to fantasy land. The taxpayer is funding this journey, which has already cost more than £7 billion.

Today’s report from public spending watchdogs shows politicians, transport officials and contractors don’t truly know where they are headed - or when they will arrive.

Essentially, The National Audit Office says managers underestimated the task and came up with plans that seem only to work in the fantasy land of boardroom spreadsheets.

Their miscalculations have led to overly optimistic budgets and unrealistic opening dates. Their numbers simply are not adding up, with potential overspends up to 87% on some of the work.