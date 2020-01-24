Rebecca Long Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long Bailey receives key union backing. Credit: PA

Rebecca Long-Bailey’s campaign to lead the Labour Party has been given a significant boost after she won the backing of a major trade union. Unite’s general secretary Len McCluskey announced that it would endorse the shadow business secretary, as well as Richard Burgon for deputy leader. Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, needs the backing of one more Labour affiliate to secure a place on the ballot paper. She was endorsed by the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers’ Union last week.

Mr McCluskey said Ms Long-Bailey has the “brains and the brilliance” to beat Boris Johnson and is the “candidate best placed to take the fight to the Tory Party on behalf of Unite members and their communities”. “She is standing for unity, socialism and the determination to make Johnson’s term in office short-lived,” he added. “Unite is also confident that Richard will make a superb deputy to Becky, displaying the qualities that have long been absent from that post – pride in our values, a passion for our party to succeed and, above all, loyalty to their leader.” Ms Long-Bailey said she was “honoured” to receive the nomination, and said trade unions will be “at the heart” of Labour’s “path back to power”. Candidates are required to have won the nomination of three Labour affiliates, including at least two unions, which amount to at least 5% of affiliate members.

