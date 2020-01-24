Slate mining landscape of Wales nominated for Unesco World Heritage Site status

Wales’s slate mining landscape could become the UK’s next World Heritage Site to rank alongside the likes of the Grand Canyon, the Great Wall of China and Machu Picchu as a wonder of the world.

The landscape, running throughout the Welsh county of Gwynedd, has been nominated by the Government to join the prestigious list of Unesco World Heritage Status sites of global importance.

If successful, the Slate Landscape will become the UK’s 33rd Unesco World Heritage Site, and the fourth in Wales, following the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Blaenavon Industrial Landscape and the Castles and Town Walls of King Edward in Gwynedd.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We’re delighted to put the Slate Landscape of north west Wales – an area of remarkable uniqueness and breathtaking beauty – forward for UNESCO world heritage status.

“This distinctive corner of our country is already on the map, having sent its slate across Britain, Europe and even Australia, and a UNESCO accolade would only propel it further.”

Heritage minister Helen Whately, announcing she had submitted the formal nomination to Unesco, said: “The incredible slate landscape is hugely significant to north west Wales and its industrial heritage.