Taylor Swift opens up about eating disorder in Netflix documentary Miss Americana

Taylor Swift has opened up about her experiences with an eating disorder in a new Netflix documentary. Credit: PA

Taylor Swift has opened up about her struggle to overcome an eating disorder in a new Netflix documentary about her life, Miss Americana. The Blank Space singer said comments about her body, including one particular headline which described her as looking "pregnant", led her to stop eating at times. She said she would "starve" herself if she saw a photograph where she thought her stomach was too big, leaving her feeling as if she might pass out during or after shows on her 1989 tour in 2014. The 30-year-old told Variety magazine she's still uncomfortable talking about body image and food - but added that it's told really well by the director of her new Netflix documentary, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

Swift said: "I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I've gone through in terms of how unhealthy that's been for me - my relationship with food and all that over the years. "But the way that Lana (Wilson, the film's director) tells the story, it really makes sense. "I'm not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. "And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad."

She added: "I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. "And the headline was like 'Pregnant at 18?' And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment. "And then I'd walk into a photoshoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say 'Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. "Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!' "And I looked at that as a pat on the head. You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body." "I think I've never really wanted to talk about that before, and I'm pretty uncomfortable talking about it now. "But in the context of every other thing that I was doing or not doing in my life, I think it makes sense (to have it in the film)."

Taylor Swift performing on stage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at Wembley Stadium Olympic Way, Wembley, London. Credit: PA