Tesco to scrap plastic-wrapped multipacks

Supermarket giant Tesco has pledged to scrap shrink-wrapped multipacks across all its own-brand and branded tinned food in a move that will remove 350 million tonnes of plastic a year. The move – the first of its kind by a major UK retailer – has seen it join forces with canned food firms including Heinz and Green Giant to remove all plastic-wrapped multipacks and replace them with multi-buy deals. It will apply to all canned food, including household favourites such as baked beans, sweetcorn, soup and tinned tomatoes.

Tesco will roll out the changes from March 2, with no more plastic-wrapped multipacks ordered by the group from then, though it will continue to sell down remaining stocks. The company said the pledge will see 67 million pieces of plastic removed from its stores, taking it another step nearer its aim of cutting out one billion pieces from its own products by the end of the year. More than 40% of Tesco customers buy tinned multipacks, with 183,000 sold across its stores every day. More than 100 million Heinz products alone are sold in plastic-wrapped multipacks each year through Tesco. Heinz said it is looking at similar initiatives with other retailers, estimating that if it could be expanded across the entire market, it would help reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 3,300 tonnes. Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “We are removing all unnecessary and non-recyclable plastic from Tesco.

