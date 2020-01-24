Three children all under the age of 10 found dead in house near Dublin

Three children have been found dead in a house in Co Dublin.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following the discovery of the two boys and a girl in the village of Newcastle, which is south west of Dublin city.

It is understood the three children are all aged under ten, and the woman who has been taken to hospital is their mother.

Irish police have described the deaths as “unexplained”.

It is understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.