- ITV Report
Boris Johnson and Trump discuss telecoms security as Huawei decision looms
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have discussed Huawei as the UK is set to make a final decision on allowing the firm to help build the UK's 5G infrastructure.
The United States has warned allies not to allow the Chinese tech firm to form part of their 5G networks over fears it could pose a security risk - something which Huawei has denied.
The security of telecommunications networks was discussed in a phone call between the two leaders on Friday, according to the White House, amid reports that UK officials have backed the firm to play a role.
A White House statement said: "The two leaders discussed important regional and bilateral issues, including working together to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue in talks with Chancellor Sajid Javid over the weekend, in efforts to persuade the UK to exclude the Chinese firm from its telecommunications structure.
A final decision by the National Security Council of senior ministers is widely expected next week.
Last year, the US imposed trade restrictions on Huawei over concerns about the company’s security and ties to the Chinese government.
Allegations that their telecommunications equipment could be used to spy on people has been repeatedly denied by the tech giant.