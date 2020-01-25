Boris Johnson and Trump discuss telecoms security as Huawei decision looms

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have discussed Huawei as the UK is set to make a final decision on allowing the firm to help build the UK's 5G infrastructure.

The United States has warned allies not to allow the Chinese tech firm to form part of their 5G networks over fears it could pose a security risk - something which Huawei has denied.

The security of telecommunications networks was discussed in a phone call between the two leaders on Friday, according to the White House, amid reports that UK officials have backed the firm to play a role.