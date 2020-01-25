Boris Johnson reiterates need for Harry Dunn suspect to return to UK in call with Trump

Harry Dunn (left) died after he was knocked off his motorbike. Anne Sacoolas (bottom right) has been ordered to return to the UK but the US has refused her extradition. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has "reiterated the need" for the US suspect in the Harry Dunn case to return to the UK in a phone conversation with Donald Trump. A Number 10 spokesman said the prime minister told the US president of the need for Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK, after the US rejected an earlier extradition request. The 19-year-old died after his motorbike was hit by a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Boris Johnson (left) and Donald Trump (right, pictured last year) discussed Harry Dunn's case in a phone call on Friday. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister raised the tragic case of Harry Dunn, and the need to secure justice for Harry’s family. “He reiterated the need for the individual involved to return to the UK.” Mrs Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. She was charged with causing Harry’s death by dangerous driving by the Crown Prosecution Service in December.

Andrea Leadsom with Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom met Harry’s family on Friday, the day after she had informed them of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to refuse the request. Ms Leadsom held talks with US ambassador Woody Johnson, the commander of RAF Croughton Colonel Bridget McNamara and the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police. The family’s constituency MP, Mrs Leadsom said she had expressed her disappointment on their behalf during the discussion with the US ambassador.

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn. Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire