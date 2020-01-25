Madonna 'deeply sorry' for cancelling first London show of Madame X tour

Madonna has cancelled the first London show of her Madame X tour, saying she is "deeply sorry" and she "must always listen to my body and put my health first".

The star was due to perform the first of 15 London shows on Monday at the London Palladium, but has pulled out because of an injury.

The Like A Prayer singer also cancelled a show in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this week.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Madonna said: "I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London.

"Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

"As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first."