Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott dies in hospital after late-night assault

Jordan Sinnott died following an incident in Retford, Nottinghamshire. Credit: PA

A Matlock Town footballer has died in hospital after being assaulted. Jordan Sinnott was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a disturbance in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning. A statement from Keith Brown, chief executive of the non-league club, said the 25-year-old midfielder died on Saturday evening. The statement said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

Nottinghamshire Police said a murder investigation has now been launched. Officers initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday. They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place. Mr Sinnott died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday, the force said. Officers said a 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm shortly after the incident remains in custody. Detective Inspector Justine Wilson issued a fresh plea for anyone with any information about the two "large-scale disturbances" in the town centre to contact police. She said: "Mr Sinnott’s death is a sad and significant development in this investigation. "Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott’s friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support at this incredibly difficult time."

Detective Wilson added: "Our investigative team’s focus will remain on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice and, while we have made one arrest at an early stage of our inquiries, we are appealing to anyone who was in Retford town centre late last night and in the early hours of this morning to come forward. "This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not yet come forward who may hold vital information about how a young man came to lose his life so tragically." Two other men were also injured during the incidents - a 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose, while a 44-year-old man suffered a suspected broken jaw. Matlock Town had earlier tweeted their Saturday away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to "tragic and unforeseen circumstances".

