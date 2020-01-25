More than 30 people tested for coronavirus but still no UK cases

A member of the Chinese community in Manchester wearing a face mask. Credit: PA

The number of people tested for coronavirus in the UK has passed 30, but there are still no confirmed cases, the Government has said. As of Saturday afternoon, 31 people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been tested for the deadly flu-like virus, however, all tests have come back negative, according to the Department of Health (DoH). This indicates that tests on 17 people have been completed in the last 24 hours, after 14 people had been given the all-clear by Friday afternoon. There are also no confirmed diagnoses in UK citizens abroad, and the risk to the public is still classed as low.

There are no confirmed diagnoses in UK citizens abroad. Credit: PA Graphics

Meanwhile, health officials are continuing to track down around 2,000 people who have recently flown into the UK from Wuhan, the area of China worst affected by the outbreak. The DoH confirmed it was trying to find "as many passengers as we can" who arrived from the region in the past two weeks to check on their wellbeing. It is understood Border Force officers have been recruited to help speed up the search for passengers as testing for the virus continues in the UK. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said there was a “fair chance” cases will emerge in Britain as the overall number reported around the world climbed to more than 1,200, including 41 deaths, all in China. The professor spoke following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall on Friday, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He said: "I am working closely with the other UK chief medical officers. "We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage."

Passengers in the arrivals concourse at Heathrow Terminal 4, London Credit: Steve Parsons/PA