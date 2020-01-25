Royal Marine recruit dies after beach training exercise incident

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said their "thoughts and sympathies" were with his family and friends.

South Western Ambulance Service was alerted at 10pm and the Marine was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon.

The Marine had "gone under water" on Tregantle beach in Cornwall on the evening of January 21.

A Royal Marine who got into difficulty during a training exercise on a beach in Cornwall has died.

The spokeswoman said: "We can confirm the sad death of the Royal Marine who was injured in an incident earlier this week and we now ask for a period of grace for the family.

"The thoughts and sympathies of the Naval Service go out to the family and friends of the individual.

"The incident is still under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

It is understood the name of the recruit will not be released by the MoD for at least 24 hours, and only with the permission of his family.

Speaking on Thursday, South Western Ambulance Service said it was called to an incident on Tregantle Beach at 10.01pm on January 21.

"The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident," a spokesman said.

"They treated a male patient at the scene and he was conveyed by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital for further care."